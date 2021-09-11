Man shot dead after reportedly peering into woman’s bedroom in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot dead outside a north Houston home late Friday after reportedly peering into a woman’s bedroom.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 8900 block of Irvington Boulevard in reference to a report a shooting occurred there.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds dead outside the home.

A woman told investigators she saw the man peeking into a bedroom window. Fearing for her safety, the woman shot the man through the wall with a rifle.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and ran briefly before collapsing along the side of the house and succumbing to his injuries, police said.

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide division was called to the scene to conduct an investigation into the incident.