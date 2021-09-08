Partly Cloudy icon
Houston man convicted of molesting 9-year-old placed in his care sentenced to 20 years in prison

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
HOUSTON – A Houston man convicted of child molestation has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Lizama was accused of raping a 9-year-old boy for five Saturdays in a row while he was under his care, according to the DA’s office.

“During one episode, Lizama dragged the boy from his bedroom and covered his mouth when he tried to scream for help,” court records show. “Lizama also told the boy that if he would kill the boy or his sibling if he told anyone about the abuse.”

According to the DA’s office, the child reported the abuse to his parents, who notified the authorities.

“The victim’s parents entrusted him to take care of their child and he violated that trust,” Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum said. “It’s a sickening and heinous crime, and it is absolutely heartbreaking for the victim and the family.”

Lizama pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 20 years.

