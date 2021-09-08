Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child

Thomas Jones is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, authorities said.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Thomas Jones is charged with indecency with a child. According to authorities, the incident happened on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the 5100 block of Silver Creek Drive.

Authorities said Jones performed sexual acts with the child. The child reported the abuse and investigators were able to identify Jones as the suspect, officials said.

The 36-year-old is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Jones’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.