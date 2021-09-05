HPD: 2 men injured during altercation in NE Houston

Police searching for assailants after 2 men injured during altercation in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were injured in an altercation at or near a venue in northeast Houston overnight, police said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Little York and Hirsch Roads in response to reports a stabbing occurred there.

Arriving units located two men with injuries. One sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso and another suffered several lacerations to his face and upper body. The former was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined the men were injured during an altercation with known assailants. Police said the incident was prompted by an argument over “past issues.”

The incident occurred at a large gathering described both as a party and a rodeo.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation remains in its early stages.