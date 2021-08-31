Several homes evacuated due to gas leak in NE Harris County neighborhood, officials say

HOUSTON – Several homes were evacuated Monday evening due to a gas leak in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

At least five homes have been evacuated so far in the Sonoma Ranch and Hidden Meadows area, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

Residents in the impacted area have been asked to evacuate and all others were asked to shelter in place, officials said.

Those who’ve been asked to evacuate can take shelter at Hamblen Elementary, Eagleton said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials said there will be a strong odor of natural gas as crews work to repair the pipe.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.