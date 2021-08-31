Have you seen them? Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy from Rusk

RUSK, Texas – Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Rusk, Texas.

Deputies said Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells III were last seen Monday.

Ashlynn was wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and gray/pink Nike shoes and is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes, dimples, and a black birthmark on her left thigh, deputies said.

Deputies said Desmond is described as having blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue/black t-shirt, gray shorts, and Wolverine hiking boots. He also has a scar on his left shin, deputies said.

Authorities said both children were last seen with Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, who is described as having brown hair with and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Schmidt was last seen driving a 2012 black Honda Civic with the Texas license plate number BNX6155.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the police.