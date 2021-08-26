Man caught on camera stealing pickup truck from Sikh temple

HOUSTON – The Sikh National Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for trespassing on their property and stealing a 1994 Dodge Dakota used to provide food to the community.

Cameras at the center’s back pavilion caught the man wandering the property on Monday around 3:20 a.m.

“He started loading this golf cart with a trimmer blower (or) whatever he could find. Then he was fumbling around to start it and he couldn’t get it started,” said Harjit Galhotra the Treasurer of the Board of Directors at the Sikh National Center.

According to Galhotra, the suspect gave up on the golf cart but moved to the Dodge Dakota pickup that was parked nearby.

“He went to a pickup truck that was parked over there, and one of the members donated the pickup truck to haul groceries for the food we serve to the community,” said Galhotra. “The keys were probably inside and he took off in that truck.”

A police report was filed with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, but so far no arrests have been made.

“It’s really disturbing, you know because we are a nonprofit organization, a church, and any loss is a loss to the community,” Galhotra said.

If you have any information on the Dodge Dakota with a license plate of NVJ-3215 or the man seen in the video, you are asked to call HCSO.