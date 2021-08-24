Woman dead, man in critical condition after being shot by adult son in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were shot by their son in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the shooting happened at a home located in the 11200 block of Mulholland Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Westside officers are on a shooting at 11200 Mulholland Dr. One patient was transported to an area hospital. One victim was deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 24, 2021

According to investigators, a 33-year-old man shot his mom and dad. Police said the man’s mother was found in the living room area with a gunshot wound and the man’s dad, who was shot twice, was found alive in the bedroom. The man’s father was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the man walked outside of the house as they arrived at the scene and was arrested without incident. He is now being questioned by authorities.

Officers said they found a shotgun at the scene. As of now, officers don’t know of a motive for the shooting.

