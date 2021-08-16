Man living in Houston shares personal account amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

About 4-years ago, Nisar Momand and his family left Afghanistan for Houston.

Momand, who worked as a former interpreter for the U.S. Government, was able to gain a special immigrant visa that allowed him to leave the country along with his wife and four children.

“We kept receiving warnings from Taliban that I supported U.S. Army, that is why I escaped to the United States,” he said. “My father was supporting the Afghan Army and one of my brothers is also a captain in the Afghan Police. They were trying to target our family.”

That same Taliban has now gained control of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

“Since yesterday, I did not sleep yet. Last night, the whole night I was talking with my family,” Momand said.

Momand said some of his family, including his mother, have been able to escape to Tajikistan. But many of his family members and friends are still in danger.

“They are very scared right now. They are inside their homes. They are not able to come out,” said Momand.

Momand told KPRC 2 he disagrees with the U.S. Government’s decision to withdraw from the region. He fears the Taliban and what they might do to his people.

“They kill small like school children. They kill females,” Momand said. “They are not part of us. They are not human.”