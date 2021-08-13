Search underway for man who attempted to steal AK-47 from gunshop in Chinatown, officials say

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with the attempted theft of an AK-47, according to court documents.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on July 13 at the Super Armory Gun Store on Bellaire Boulevard in Chinatown, authorities said.

Owner Arthur Kuo was working at his store around noon when a man identified as Manuel Par walked in and bought two boxes of shotgun shells, according to court records.

Authorities described Par as a Hispanic man with “short black hair, wearing a T-shirt under a dark-colored sleeveless coat, light gray sweatpants. and dark-colored shoes with white soles. He had sunglasses resting on top of his head and a light blue face mask which was only covering his chin and mouth.”

During the transaction, court records show Par asked to hold an AK-47 that was hanging on the wall.

Kuo hanged Par the weapon, who held it for “several seconds” before handing it back and leaving the business, according to court documents.

Just over an hour later, records show Par came back to the store in a silver Honda Civic, which he parked directly in front.

“He was wearing the similar in appearance light gray sweatpants, dark-colored shoes with white soles, and white t-shirt,” a court document reads. “However, this time he was wearing an orange or red jacket over the white t-shirt instead of the dark-colored sleeveless coat. He was wearing what appeared to be the same sunglass instead of them resting on top of his head. He had on a baseball cap and a light blue face mask over his chin and mouth.”

This time Par immediately asked for the AK-47, which Kuo took of the display and handed to Par, according to court records. Pat then asked about another gun that was on display and when Kuo turned around to look at it, Par ran out of the store with the AK-47, court records show.

According to court records, Kuo ran after Par and pulled out his own pistol while shouting at Par to drop the weapon. Par put the AK-47 in the driver’s seat of the Civic and ran from the vehicle before stopping and pulling out what appeared to be a handgun, court records show.

Kuo continued pointing his pistol at par and telling him to drop the weapon, at which point Par fled the scene on foot, according to court documents.

Investigators were able to determine the Civic belonged to Par’s mother. Inside the vehicle, authorities said they found a Glock 30 round pistol magazine in a cup holder in-between the two front seats.

Authorities said Par is a documented gang member associated with the Crips gang.