Man charged after HPD officers say they witnessed him stab another person multiple times

Jeremy Cross, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing, which was witnessed by multiple officers with the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Texas Avenue and Main Street in downtown, police said.

According to a news release, officers were working an approved extra job when they were flagged down by someone who told them they had witnessed an assault.

When the officers approached, they saw a man identified as Jeremy Cross, 34, repeatedly stabbing another man, later identified as 42-year-old Terrence Terry.

Police said they told Cross to drop his weapons multiple times, and when he complied, they were able to take him into custody.

Terry was given first aid by the officers until paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene. Terry was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Cross was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.