Local News

Gas leak reported in southwest Houston; part of Southwest Freeway shut down, officials say

Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters along with CenterPoint officials said they are working to control a gas leak in southwest Houston.

Officials said the leak stems from a broken three-inch underground pipe located on Sheperd near Highway 59.

Businesses in the area are being evacuated. Houston’s Office of Emergency Management is asking drivers to avoid the area of Southwest Freeway outbound and Shepherd Drive as firefighters work to repair the gas leak. The outside two lanes will be closed for the next two to five hours, officials said.

CenterPoint released the following statement:

“CenterPoint Energy is aware of a hit natural gas line on S. Shephard and U.S. 59 that is causing a natural gas leak. At CenterPoint Energy, safety is our top priority and our crews are onsite working with first responders to secure the area. We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

