WATCH: Olympic Zone - Tuesday, August 3 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Tuesday, August 3 plus a bonus story below.

Noah Lyles on his biggest inspiration: His mother

Sprinter Noah Lyles shares how his mother’s strength and support have inspired him on his Olympic journey.

Wadeline Jonathas’ journey to success

Anne Thompson shares the story of track star Wadeline Jonathas, who immigrated from Haiti with her family as a child, experienced homelessness in the U.S., and is now making her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Ad

Virtual victories: How families of Olympians celebrate wins

With no spectators allowed in Tokyo, loved ones of the Olympic athletes are forced to watch from home. Natalie Morales speaks with families about how technology allows them to cheer on their champions.

Rutledge Wood talks to a window washer at the Tokyo Skytree

It could be Tokyo’s most dangerous job: window washer at the Skytree tower. Rutledge Wood speaks to one of the window washers to learn what it’s like when your office is 2,080 feet in the air.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 10

Relive the thrilling performances from Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

BONUS VIDEO: Gus Kenworthy and Laurie Hernandez bond over balance beam

Olympic snowboarder Gus Kenworthy and gymnast Laurie Hernandez become fast friends as they discuss the “twisties,” Suni Lee and whether Gus has a future as a gymnast.