City of Houston workers ordered to wear masks again, no matter their vaccination status

HOUSTON – A mask mandate for employees of the City of Houston will be back in effect Wednesday, according to Mayor Turner’s office.

Guidelines were released Monday in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases while delta variant dangers emerge.

Effective Wednesday, all city employees that are able to medically tolerate a face covering will be required to fully cover their nose and mouth before entering city premises and while on city premises where social distancing measures are hard to maintain. These areas include but are not limited to elevators, restrooms, meeting rooms, offices, or places where people can’t be six feet apart. Turner said employees don’t have to wear a face-covering while the employee is in his or her office/cubicle area alone.

“It is so very important that we remain vigilant in doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Turner said.

For more information, go to HoustonEmergency.org.