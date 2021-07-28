Suspects accused of shooting paintball through car’s windshield, hitting driver in NW Harris County, constables say

Suspects accused of shooting a paintball through a car’s windshield that hit the driver inside were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.
Constables reported the incident at a Walgreens located at FM 2920 and Kuykendahl Road. Deputies said the victim was driving when a red Nissan Altima shot a paintball through the driver’s windshield and hit the man.
Officials were able to locate the suspects shortly after the incident and they were taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
UPDATE: ASSAULT SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 28, 2021
Constables have located the suspects who shot a paintball at a victim who was driving near FM 2920 and Kuykendahl Road.
Great work C4!!
Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” pic.twitter.com/D3IPcQceQb