Suspects accused of shooting paintball through car’s windshield, hitting driver in NW Harris County, constables say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Constables located the suspects who shot a paintball at a victim who was driving near FM 2920 and Kuykendahl Road, according to Pct. 4 constables.
Suspects accused of shooting a paintball through a car’s windshield that hit the driver inside were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Constables reported the incident at a Walgreens located at FM 2920 and Kuykendahl Road. Deputies said the victim was driving when a red Nissan Altima shot a paintball through the driver’s windshield and hit the man.

Officials were able to locate the suspects shortly after the incident and they were taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

