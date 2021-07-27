Investigation underway after man found dead in ditch in Conroe

CONROE – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside of a ditch in Conroe Monday morning.

Conroe police responded to reports of a male in a ditch in the 600 block of South 10th Street around 9:42 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the body of 59-year-old Diedrik Ivan Cavil in the ditch. Based on the investigation, police say foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about Cavil’s death is urged to contact Conroe Police Department detective Bret Irvine at 936-522-3257 or by email at birvine@cityofconroe.org.

The investigation is still ongoing.