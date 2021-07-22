Couple’s Houston-themed proposal goes viral on TikTok

HOUSTON – You may have seen it: the heartfelt proposal video on TikTok that is making its rounds on social media.

The couple got engaged on the Mandell Street bridge over Southwest Freeway with many Houstonians cheering them on.

The fiancé says he and his brother planned the whole thing. They wanted to make it extravagant, memorable and with a Houston twist. So they brought their friends and family to the bridge to surprise the love of his life.

Houstonian Shivani Shah thought she was picking out dresses for her birthday dinner. Her best friend Samar shooting video the entire time. But little did she know there was a huge surprise waiting for her atop the bridge.

“As soon as we pulled up on the bridge I saw the sign and I just immediately started crying,” said Shah.

The TikTok proposal video now garnering 3.6 million views and counting. The couple just can’t believe it’s gotten so big, so fast.

“A lot of people approached us and told us this is turning into something that’s much more than it initially was,” said Shah.

“I wanted to do it for her more than anything,” said Sumeet Varma.

Sumeet was secretly planning it for months, borrowing his friend’s car and getting the whole family on board. His brother also helped him with the details.

“We wanted it to be Houston-themed since we’re both from Houston so he’s like you know those bridges we should hold up a sign and I said oh that’s perfect,” said Varma.

Even some Houstonians joined in on the celebration.

“Everyone was honking, everyone was yelling congratulations,” said Shah.

They pulled up on the bridge and Sumeet got down on one knee.

The couple says they still can’t believe how much attention their story is getting and hopes it continues to spread joy.

“If this helps anybody whichever way it spreads positivity towards people it’s all bonuses,” said Varma.

The couple will have an engagement ceremony this weekend, a traditional Indian ring ceremony with friends and family. They also plan to have a winter wedding.

And their TikTok fans are already letting them know they want more videos, especially a video of the big day.

