Blue Origin’s Launch and Landing: This is what people said on social media

Those interested in the progress of space flight and space travel woke up Tuesday morning to watch Blue Origin’s first human flight into space featuring, the youngest and oldest ever to fly up there. So it’s no surprise plenty of people were talking about it on social media too.
Beautiful launch from West Texas this morning. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/JUpRA7PHvv— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
My brother @CaptMarkKelly and I had the privilege of flying in space but never together.— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 20, 2021
Congrats to the two bald brothers @blueorigin who did that today! pic.twitter.com/6fA35FGx4R
Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 20, 2021
Congrats!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2021
We have a view from inside the capsule, what an awesome ride! #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/hYDOy5fXgz— TJ Cooney 🚀 (@TJ_Cooney) July 20, 2021
Congratulations, Wally, on a successful #BlueOrigin flight and a lifetime dream realized! pic.twitter.com/RsNMSa0JMk— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 20, 2021