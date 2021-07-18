HPD: Man and woman injured while struggling over gun in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A man and woman were injured when a gun they were struggling over discharged, striking them both, Houston police said.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Travis Street in downtown Houston in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found an adult female suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and an adult male with a graze wound on his arm.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the woman. Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the man and woman were in a vehicle. Whilst driving down Travis Street they began arguing and fighting over a gun. The gun discharged and they were both struck.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.