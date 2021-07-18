Clear icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HPD: Man and woman injured while struggling over gun in downtown Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime
HPD: Man and woman injured while struggling over gun in downtown Houston
HPD: Man and woman injured while struggling over gun in downtown Houston (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A man and woman were injured when a gun they were struggling over discharged, striking them both, Houston police said.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Travis Street in downtown Houston in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found an adult female suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and an adult male with a graze wound on his arm.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the woman. Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the man and woman were in a vehicle. Whilst driving down Travis Street they began arguing and fighting over a gun. The gun discharged and they were both struck.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter