Hullabaloo, Caneck! Caneck!: Texas A&M University seeking 5,000 maroon-clad football fans for national commercial

Calling all Aggies: Texas A&M University is seeking 5,000 maroon clad football fanatics for a Midnight Yell Practice reenactment which will be filmed for a national football commercial. The commercial will air during the fall games, Texas A&M Today reported.

The university issued an open casting call, inviting its most enthusiastic fans to come to Kyle Field on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

“No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M, in a statement. “It’s one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We’re excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games.”

The northeast entrance of Kyle Field will open at 7 p.m. Filming will begin at sundown and may last for several hours.

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free, special edition Texas A&M T-shirt. The university also promised all its attendees free food and refreshments -- though it does encourage fans to bring unopened water bottles and snacks.

The university asks that attendees wear Aggie gear or school colors. Clothing should not have any obscene content or any large logos unrelated to the university.

Participants must be 18 or older, otherwise they must show up with a parent or guardian.

Free parking is available on campus at Lot 62 and the West Campus Garage

Those who leave Kyle Field during filming will not be readmitted to the stadium.