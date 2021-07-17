Partly Cloudy icon
Hullabaloo, Caneck! Caneck!: Texas A&M University seeking 5,000 maroon-clad football fans for national commercial

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON, TX- OCTOBER 19: A view of the Texas A&M Aggies fans while they watch the Texas A&M Aggies play against the Auburn Tigers on October 19, 2013 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Auburn Tigers won 45 to 41.(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Calling all Aggies: Texas A&M University is seeking 5,000 maroon clad football fanatics for a Midnight Yell Practice reenactment which will be filmed for a national football commercial. The commercial will air during the fall games, Texas A&M Today reported.

The university issued an open casting call, inviting its most enthusiastic fans to come to Kyle Field on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

“No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M, in a statement. “It’s one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We’re excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games.”

The northeast entrance of Kyle Field will open at 7 p.m. Filming will begin at sundown and may last for several hours.

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free, special edition Texas A&M T-shirt. The university also promised all its attendees free food and refreshments -- though it does encourage fans to bring unopened water bottles and snacks.

The university asks that attendees wear Aggie gear or school colors. Clothing should not have any obscene content or any large logos unrelated to the university.

Participants must be 18 or older, otherwise they must show up with a parent or guardian.

Free parking is available on campus at Lot 62 and the  West Campus Garage

Those who leave Kyle Field during filming will not be readmitted to the stadium.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

