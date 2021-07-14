Woman hospitalized after house fire in southeast Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON – Officials said a woman is in the hospital after a house fire in southeast Houston Wednesday. Firefighters said eight others made it out of the home safely.

The fire happened at a home on Concho Street near Leawood around 3:50 a.m.

One of the residents told KPRC 2 he heard a loud boom that sounded like an explosion. He says he had to break a window to escape the flames. The fire department said he then called 911. One person, a 35-year-old woman, is in critical condition after they found her in a back room.

According to the district chief, the fire was coming from the back of the house. Once they got inside, the chief said they realized the home was like a maze that firefighters had to navigate in the flames and smoke.

Officials said everyone else that was in the home is safe and they were not injured.

Arson is currently investigating the explosion.