Neighbors on edge after woman attacked, carjacked at gunpoint just steps away from her front door in west Harris Co.

Woman yanked by her hair and robbed in front of her home

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a brazen carjacking that took place on July 6 in west Harris County.

HCSO released surveillance video from the woman’s home, located in the 15700 block of Misty Heath Lane, which shows one of the suspects following the woman as she headed toward her front door. Deputies said the suspect threatened the woman with a gun and attacked her.

The woman told deputies that the man also demanded her to hand over her keys to another man, who looked to be in his teens.

Witnesses said the two suspects jumped into the woman’s red Nissan and left the scene.

A few minutes later, deputies said the suspects were involved in a minor car crash after rear-ending a vehicle at the intersection of W Little York and Queenston Blvd.

Uchi Philips, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, said she was outside cooking when she heard screams. She said she thought one of her neighbors might be in trouble and went to help.

“I saw these two guys. One is like a teenager, I think, and the other is wearing a black shirt,” Philips said.

Thinking her neighbor was possibly in a fight with her sibling or boyfriend, Philips asked the woman if she was okay. Philips said everything happened so quickly.

“The car [drove by] fast, really fast,” Philips said. “It’s really kind of scary.”

One of the suspects was described as a man standing 5′5″ with a skinny build and dark curly hair. The second suspect was described as a teenager, about 13 to 16-years-old, standing about 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.