Man arrested after admitting to killing his 63-year-old estranged wife in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was arrested after he admitted to killing his 63-year-old estranged wife at his apartment, the Baytown Police Department said Sunday on social media.

The incident was reported Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Decker.

A search warrant was executed and officials investigated the scene. Investigators said it appears the woman was stabbed and that her throat was cut.

Charges are pending against the man.

The woman and suspect’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.