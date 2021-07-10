‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Houston area man wrestles gun away from intruder

HOUSTON – A heart-pumping moment for a man who said an intruder came into his home Monday night and started shooting.

Investigators said gunfire grazed the leg of a woman who was inside the home. Meanwhile, the victim, who did not want to reveal his name, said he was able to wrestle the gunman down, grab his weapon and shoot at him in self-defense.

“Just happy to be able to walk away from it, you know,” the victim told KPRC 2. “It was crazy. I mean it all happened so quickly. One minute you’re eating cookies, and the (next) second, you got people coming through your door!”

In court on Thursday, the suspect, 22-year-old Matthew Castaneda, was charged with burglary with the intent to commit a felony. This comes after court documents allege Castaneda unlawfully entered the home with the intent to commit aggravated assault.

Castaneda “forcibly entered the residence and told the residents it was a stickup,” court documents stated.

The victim said the shooter started shooting right when he opened the door.

“He started running, so I didn’t see a sense for an overkill. I was just more focused on anyone else coming in at the second. But they had run off the scene, so I left it at that, locked the door, and called the cops,” the victim said.

The magistrate judge set Castaneda’s bond at $80,000, and a new order.

“Prohibiting you from having any contact at all with the complaining witnesses in this case,” the judge said Thursday to the suspect.

The judge also said that if Casteneda makes the bond, Castaneda would have to have a GPS monitoring device and would not be allowed near the victim’s home. Castaneda would not be allowed to possess or use a firearm when out on bond.

As for the victim, he said he is just glad no one else was hurt.

“I’m just happy to be alive and see another day,” the victim said.