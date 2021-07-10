HPD: Bouncer shot in arm during altercation at Spire Nightclub

HOUSTON – A bouncer was shot at Spire Nightclub early Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Spire Nightclub in reference to a disturbance.

Officers learned a bouncer had been shot in the arm.

A preliminary investigation determined an individual at the nightclub attempted to go through a door he did not have access to. The bouncer stopped the man and some sort of altercation occurred. At some point during the incident, the man shot the bouncer in the arm, investigators said.

The bouncer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect is still at large, investigators said.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene and are working to determine if it was the gun used in the shooting.

No one else was injured in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At last check, no suspect description had been provided regarding this case.