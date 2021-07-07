19-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death of teenager at apartment complex in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND – A 16-year-old teenager is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond, police said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting began when a 16-year-old boy showed up at Oak Bend Emergency Room located at 1705 Jackson Street with a gunshot wound.

After a brief investigation, police discovered the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1930 Rocky Falls in Richmond.

According to reports, a 19-year-old man shot the teen while they were inside an apartment.

Police said members of the teen’s family along with the 19-year-old transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The 19-year-old, who was identified as Maximo Ortuno Rabadan, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide with a deadly weapon, which is a third-degree felony.