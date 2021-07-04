HPD: Man found dead at southeast Houston cemetery

A man was found dead overnight at the entrance to a cemetery in southeast Houston, authorities with the Houston Police Department said.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a cemetery located in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa Road in Houston,Texas in reference to reports of a person down.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male near the cemetery entrance.

Paramedics declared the male deceased at the scene.

Initial indications suggest the man died due to some sort of blunt trauma.

The man’s death remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division. The investigation is in its preliminary stage. No additional case information was released at the scene.