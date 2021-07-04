Houston police ask for public’s help identifying 2 murder suspects

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a murder.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Brackenridge Street in Houston, Texas, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Video surveillance captured the suspects as they entered the victim’s residence. Shortly afterwards, a surviving victim was seen being pushed from the residence before fleeing. The victim was seen fighting with one of the suspects on the front porch before being shot and succumbing to his injuries, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.