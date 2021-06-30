Disturbing details: Man dies after being attacked, set on fire in east Houston; suspect on the run, police say

HOUSTON – A family is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect responsible for the death of Jesus Salgado on June 7.

Houston police said Salgado was attacked by the suspect and set on fire in the 1900 block of Dorsett in east Houston.

Salgado died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The family of Salgado is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.