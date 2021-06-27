HPD: Person shot at McDonald’s drive-thru in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A male was shot during an altercation in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane overnight, according to Houston police.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a McDonald’s restaurant located in the 13800 block of S Post Oak Road in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hip and a graze wound to the side of the head. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting occured in the McDonald’s drive thru after some sort of altercation. Reportedly, the male was playing music from his vehicle while in the drive-thru lane. At some point, he got out of his vehicle and began looking for something. When the driver in the vehicle parked behind him honked, the male approached the vehicle. A person inside that vehicle discharged a weapon, striking the male victim. Then, the suspect fled the scene.

Ad

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.