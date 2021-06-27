HPD: 1 person killed, 3 others injured in northeast Houston shooting

HOUSTON – One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in northeast Houston overnight, authorities said.

At approximately 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road in reference to a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male deceased in a parking lot.

Shortly after that, officers learned three additional shooting victims were being treated at an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred at a business. Several people had gathered inside to watch some sort of pay-per-view event when an altercation began. Four people were struck by gunfire in the incident. One male died at the scene. Three others were transported to a hospital with what officers believe were non-fatal injuries.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages as officers work to piece together what happened and who’s responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).