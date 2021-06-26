HPD: Man shot in the head while driving in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night after he was shot in the head in north Houston, authorities said.

At approximately 8:18 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Parker Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male driver in his truck suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. At last check, the victim was taken into surgery.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was traveling eastbound on East Parker Road when an unknown suspect driving westbound fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking him once.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stages and a motive for the shooting remains unclear, authorities said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).