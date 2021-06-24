Houston community center employee accused of exposing himself to child

HOUSTON – An employee of Judson Robinson Community Center who takes care of children is accused of exposing himself to a child younger than 17 years old, records show.

Chezyown Jeremiah Paige, 19, is charged with indecency with a child.

Paige is being held in the Harris County jail on a $2,500 bond. His proposed bond conditions include, among other things, to have no contact with the person who made the complaint or any child under age 17, to possess no weapons, to be subject to electronic monitoring, to not be within 1,000 feet of a place where children gather, and to not possess any computer or cellphone with the ability to access the internet nor possess pornography of any kind.

He is dDue in district court Friday for his first appearance.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Houston Parks and Recreation Department authorities for comment, but has not heard back as of this writing.