HISD announces change to curbside pickup for summer meal program

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has announced a change to the summer meal program where students can pick up “weekly curbside student meal pickups at 10 of the district’s highest-need campuses.”

Previously, curbside was available from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays. However, starting Thursday, all remaining pickups will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays to “better align with the district’s summer work schedule.”

“On Thursdays, students will receive three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch to eat over the weekend,” the district said.

The program will run through the end of summer school.

Here are the pickup locations:

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technical Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St.

Furr High School, 500 Mercury Drive

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St.

Washington High School, 4204 Yale

Braeburn Elementary School, 5550 Pine St.

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive

Almeda Elementary School, 14226 Almeda Road

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd.

For more information or to find a curbside pickup location near you, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.