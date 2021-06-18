Houston tattoo artist missing after taking Uber from downtown, mother says

Family and police are searching for a Houston tattoo artist, 29-year-old Julian Isaac, who’s been missing since Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Julian Issac, 29, was reportedly last seen in the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive in southeast Harris County, police said.

Issac’s mother, Azilie Issac, told KPRC 2 that her son was taking an Uber to visit his girlfriend who lives near Teaneck Drive on June 15 from downtown Houston. Azilie said Julian was texting her during the ride and arrived at her home around 4:30 a.m. She said once he got to the home, he texted her that he was going to be killed and then called saying he was being chased around 5 a.m.

Azilie said when she called the girlfriend to go look for Julian because he was in the area. She told her she couldn’t because she had to take her daughter to school. Azilie said at one point, her son’s phone butt-dialed her and she heard her son cursing frantically in fear. That call occurred around 5 a.m. and she hasn’t heard from him since. She said she notified Julian’s twin brother and he was able to track Julian’s cellphone by using Find My iPhone. Azilie told KPRC 2 that she and her other son Ubered to the location but there was no trace of Julian. She said they called the police and told them what happened.

Azilie said Julian’s disappearance is unlike him and that he does not go this long without talking to her or any of his other family members.

“I’m praying that he is trying to find his way back home or maybe in a hotel watching the news to see that we are looking for him,” she said.

The family is holding a meet up Friday at 2 p.m. at Burnett Elementary, 11825 Teaneck Dr., to help spread the word and search for Julian.

Ty everyone for prayers and etc. there is a search today if u r interested or know someone who would like to participate in the search for my son!!!! Julian Issac. Ty in advance…. It’s today at 2pm. Posted by Azilie Theresa-Boles Issac on Friday, June 18, 2021

Anyone with information on Julian’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Person Department at 832-394-1840.