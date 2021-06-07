Family transfer center to shelter up to 500 migrants at a time in Houston

HOUSTON – The new family transfer center in north Houston will be managed and staffed by volunteers from the area without government help, officials said. The center can house up to 500 migrants at a time.

The facility on Air Center Boulevard, owned by the National Association of Christian Christians, was used earlier this year as a migrant center for unaccompanied migrant girls.

Federal agencies managed and funded the center back then and shut it down abruptly in April.

“If you were to ask me at this point what the difference is, it’s private, faith-based organizations trying to make a difference,” said NACC attorney Nick Panarella. “That’s different than a bureaucracy.”

The center now accepts only migrant families and is managed and staffed by volunteers, with the help of several churches and nonprofits, led by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Monday, the church invited the media to tour the facility and talk to volunteers and migrants.

“This is a community-based effort and these are just families seeking a better life,” said Elder Villarreal, a senior leader in The Church assigned to direct the center.

“It’s not a detention center,” he added. “People are free to come and go as they please.”