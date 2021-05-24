Police identify 2 men charged in connection with death of 21-year-old gunned down in north Houston

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two men arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in north Houston last November.

Christopher Vargas, 24, and Andre Matthews, 24, are charged with murder following the death of 21-year-old Isaac Mendoza.

Mendoza died on Nov. 29, 2020, after he was shot in the 700 block of North Loop West service road at about 10:20 p.m.

Vargas is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Houston police said Mendoza was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his Dodge Charger that night. According to police, a witness -- who was sitting in the passenger seat -- said an unknown suspect in a neighboring vehicle fired shots at them, striking Mendoza. The witness, who was not injured, returned fire as the suspects fled, but police couldn’t determine if anyone in the suspect vehicle was struck.

Mendoza died at the hospital. The witness remained at the scene and spoke with HPD investigators. The suspects, described only as two to three unknown suspects, fled in a burgundy Chrysler 300. Further investigation led to the identities of Vargas and Matthews as the suspects in this case and they were arrested last week without incident, police said.