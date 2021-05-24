Memorial Hermann, Harris County Sheriff’s Office update visitor policy

GF Default - Insurance giant Cigna to drop Memorial Hermann from network due to ?unaffordable rates?

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann and Harris County Jail facilities have updated their visitor policy as coronavirus numbers decrease and vaccinations increase in the Houston area.

Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann’s visitor policy went into effect Monday where it will allow additional loved ones to help patients in their journey. Hospital officials said there are no changes to its screening or masking requirements.

The following modifications are being made to the system-wide visitor policy:

Acute care facilities, TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, Katy Rehab and PaRC will allow two adult visitors (18 and over per patient) and one adult overnight visitor.

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital will allow two parent/guardian visitors per patient, per day and two-parent/guardian overnight visitors. This applies to pediatric and laboring patients. Antepartum and postpartum patients will be allowed two adult visitors per patient per day and one adult overnight visitor.

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors accompanying a patient may stay with the patient.

One adult (18 and over) visitor per day for patients in contact isolation. No visitors for patients in droplet, airborne or a combination of isolation precautions.

Family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medicine care.

Memorial Hermann’s outpatient facilities will continue to enforce a no-visitor policy with the following exceptions:

Pediatric patients 18 months and older at these facilities can have one adult accompanying them. Pediatric patients under 18 months can have two parents/guardians accompanying them.

OB patients are allowed one adult visitor for OB and ultrasound appointments.

TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation will allow one parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient.

Patients visiting the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Medical Clinic are allowed one adult visitor.

University Place, a Memorial Hermann Skilled Nursing Facility and independent adult living community, continues to adhere to the state’s guidelines for nursing center visitation.

