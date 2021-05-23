GALLERY: Harris County deputies save kitten stuck in engine block of patrol vehicle

Deputies saved a baby kitten stuck inside one of the constable’s patrol vehicles in north Harris County, the office announced on Twitter.

Deputies saved a baby kitten stuck inside one of the constable’s patrol vehicles in north Harris County, the office announced on Twitter.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a Good Samaritan notified the dispatch after hearing the kitten inside one of the parked vehicles.

Deputies said they spent over two hours working to retrieve the animal from the engine block.

Deputies named the baby kitten “Sierra.”