GALLERY: Harris County deputies save kitten stuck in engine block of patrol vehicle

A good samaritan notified our dispatch after hearing a baby kitten inside one of the parked patrol vehicles.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 23, 2021
Constable Deputies were able to retrieve the kitten after working two hours to free her from the engine block.
She was named “Sierra” and is now in need of a home! pic.twitter.com/CwZdBN8Xn4