Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

GALLERY: Harris County deputies save kitten stuck in engine block of patrol vehicle

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Tags: 
Harris County
,
kitten saved
Full Screen
1 / 4

KPRC

Deputies saved a baby kitten stuck inside one of the constable’s patrol vehicles in north Harris County, the office announced on Twitter.

Deputies saved a baby kitten stuck inside one of the constable’s patrol vehicles in north Harris County, the office announced on Twitter.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a Good Samaritan notified the dispatch after hearing the kitten inside one of the parked vehicles.

Deputies said they spent over two hours working to retrieve the animal from the engine block.

Deputies named the baby kitten “Sierra.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: