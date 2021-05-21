Mug shot: Man accused in 15-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death arrested during traffic stop, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities say they’ve arrested a man accused in a teen’s accidental 2019 death after a recent traffic stop in north Harris County.

Javon Martin was arrested Thursday during the traffic stop in the 15700 block of North Freeway, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said in a news release.

Martin is suspected in the 2019 death of his 15-year-old girlfriend, Makaila Simon. The fatal shooting occurred in January of that year at a home on Kimberly Glen Lane near Postwood Glen Drive. According to investigators, Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed the weapon at Makaila and pulled the trigger. Simon was wounded in the chest and died.

Javon Martin (Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Authorities said Martin had multiple open warrants for forgery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and manslaughter stemming from the January 2019 death.

Martin was booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants. His bond amount and court information have not been set at this time, authorities said.