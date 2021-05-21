City of Bellaire announces Onesimo Lopez Jr. as new chief of police

The city of Bellaire has selected Assistant Chief of Police Onesimo Lopez Jr. as announced its new chief of police

BELLAIRE, Texas – The city of Bellaire has selected Assistant Chief of Police Onesimo Lopez Jr. as its new chief of police.

Lopez Jr. will succeed Chief of Police Byron Holloway upon his retirement in July.

He has served with the city since January 2019 after the search for a candidate to serve as assistant chief and meet the qualifications needed to be appointed chief of police, according to a release. Before the assistant chief position, Lopez worked with the Pearland Police Department for 24 years.

“I am excited to be a part of the next chapter of Bellaire’s history and to serve alongside a team of talented professionals who share a commitment to public service and excellence in serving the City of Bellaire,” Lopez said. “I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

He will be sworn in as chief of police for the city of Bellaire on Aug. 2.