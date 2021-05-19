While domestic violence cases increase in Harris County, convictions decrease

HARRIS COUNTY – KPRC 2 Investigates how thousands of domestic violence cases are being handled by the Harris County District Attorney’s office. We’ve uncovered an increasing number of cases being dismissed.

Ashley’s Survival Story

Ashley Durrett is a survivor of domestic violence.

Durrett says abuse gradually crept into her relationship with Gene Ysidron. She was pregnant and had a 5-year-old son.

“I was scared to leave,” Durrett said. “I didn’t know how to tell my family. I didn’t know how to tell my friends what was going on, my co-workers.”

Durrett was good at making excuses.

“They would ask questions because they would see bruises. I would say I ran into something because they all knew that I was clumsy,” said Durrett.

She finally couldn’t take the abuse any longer and worried it would spill over to her son and now young daughter.

