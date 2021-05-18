‘Let’s all be alert’: Hidalgo addresses potential flooding threat to Houston-area streets, structures

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed the threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon, saying that streets will flood and there is a possibility that we could have structure flooding.

“I’ve been meeting with our emergency management team to prepare, we are looking at the weather. We’ve contacted partners. We’re staging resources, we’re vigilant, and I need to ask the public to be vigilant as well,” she said. “This is Houston, this is Harris County, you will know how it goes. We can go from zero to 100. In terms of rain events, just in the blink of an eye. So, I need you all to do what you know to do first, stay alert to the weather forecast to the local media.”

Hidalgo said people should check their drains now to remove grass and debris to ensure water can pass through.

The judge told people to avoid flooded roadways and to check the forecast and local media before heading out. Also, she suggested people park their vehicles inside, if possible.

“We will be around, we’ll be working through the night, we’ll be watching,” she said. “We’ll keep you posted, but let’s all be alert.”