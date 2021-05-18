Harris County to lower COVID-19 threat level from red to orange Tuesday

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to lower the county’s COVID-19 threat level from red to orange Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from her office.

Hidalgo will reveal more details during a news conference Tuesday scheduled for 1 p.m.

Despite neighboring counties like Fort Bend County downgrading their threat level, Harris County has been stuck in the “stay home” alert level although coronavirus numbers, positivity and hospitalizations rates are constantly decreasing.

On May 11 during a press conference, Hidalgo said Harris County has some pretty significant downward trends. However, she said the positivity rate is around 9% and needs to get down to 5%.

What is Harris County’s system based on?

The Harris County system is based on 5 factors:

Overall hospital capacity

The percentage of beds used for COVID-19 patients

The overall number of cases in Harris County

The number of new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive

You can read more about the Harris County threat level on the Ready Harris website. Click2Houston.com will livestream Judge Hidalgo’s planned afternoon news conference Tuesday, May18.