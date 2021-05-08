Mother, 6-year-old girl injured in crash involving 4-wheeler in NE Harris County, deputies say

A mother and six-year-old daughter were injured Friday after a crash involving a four-wheeler in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were injured Friday in a crash involving a four-wheeler in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

One unidentified person is dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

To our community members near Eastex Fwy & Rosemary Ln: @HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 4426 Rosemary Ln. An ATV and SUV were involved. One person is deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/lscPLFkP9J — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 8, 2021

Harris County Sherriff’s deputies responded to the incident after 6:30 p.m. at Keith Road and Rosemary Lane.

Deputies said the woman and girl were on the four-wheeler during the collision with another vehicle. Deputies said CPR was in progress as the two were being taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

