Mother, 6-year-old girl injured in crash involving 4-wheeler in NE Harris County, deputies say

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were injured Friday in a crash involving a four-wheeler in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.
One unidentified person is dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
To our community members near Eastex Fwy & Rosemary Ln: @HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 4426 Rosemary Ln. An ATV and SUV were involved. One person is deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/lscPLFkP9J— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 8, 2021
Harris County Sherriff’s deputies responded to the incident after 6:30 p.m. at Keith Road and Rosemary Lane.
Deputies said the woman and girl were on the four-wheeler during the collision with another vehicle. Deputies said CPR was in progress as the two were being taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
District 2 & vehicular Crimes investigators on scene of auto 4 wheeler crash at Kieth and Rosemary. Mother and 6 year old Daughter on 4 wheeler were transported with CPR in progress. Car driver also transported with non life threatening injuries. A terrible scene pic.twitter.com/NAtrDulT8L— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) May 8, 2021