Want to adopt a pet this weekend? For $25, you can become a Dog or Cat Mom (or Dad) this Mother’s Day weekend

One of the adopted dogs at Houston Humane Society.

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees during Mother’s Day weekend.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s goal is to empty the shelters by reducing its adoption fees for $25 or less at 200 participating locations, including at the Houston Humane Society.

The shelters are also offering an adoption special to cats or dogs over 1 year of age, which includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and pet exam.

#FeelGoodFriday We are feeling great this Friday from seeing our pets get adopted! Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation pets... Posted by Houston Humane Society on Friday, May 7, 2021

To adopt a pet, visit 14700 Almeda Road during adoption hours.