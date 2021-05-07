Want to adopt a pet this weekend? For $25, you can become a Dog or Cat Mom (or Dad) this Mother’s Day weekend

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees during Mother’s Day weekend.
BISSELL Pet Foundation’s goal is to empty the shelters by reducing its adoption fees for $25 or less at 200 participating locations, including at the Houston Humane Society.
The shelters are also offering an adoption special to cats or dogs over 1 year of age, which includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and pet exam.
#FeelGoodFriday We are feeling great this Friday from seeing our pets get adopted! Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation pets...Posted by Houston Humane Society on Friday, May 7, 2021
To adopt a pet, visit 14700 Almeda Road during adoption hours.