HPD holds memorial service to honor officers killed in line of duty

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, police Chief Troy Finner and members of the Houston Police Department honored officers who were killed in the line of duty during a memorial service Friday.

The ceremony, which was held at the Houston Police Officers’ Memorial at 2400 Memorial Drive, started with a procession down Memorial Drive and conclude with the placing of a wreath at the HPD officers’ memorial.

There was also a “blue light” vigil for fallen officers, a roll call of the 119 HPD officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, a 21-gun salute, TAPS by the HPD Honor Guard, and a fly-over by HPD helicopters.