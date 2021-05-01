Spring family says their cat was stolen from driveway, violently thrown into truck

SPRING – It is a home surveillance video that’s hard to watch.

A family told KPRC 2 that their cat was stolen from their driveway and violently flung into a truck by an unknown man.

It happened at their home in Spring in the 29000 block of Sedgefield Street.

“Somebody knows this guy. And it seems like the way he did that, it looks like he’s done this stuff before,” cat owner Don Sauls said.

The 13-year-old cat’s name is Thor, and Don Sauls says he’s more than just a pet.

The family is now heartbroken at thought of not having him or knowing what happened to him.

“The cat is like my family member. I don’t know what I would do. It’s pretty upsetting,” said Sauls.

Sauls says making matters worse, in the video, there appears to be another animal inside the truck when his cat was stolen.