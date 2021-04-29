Mother says man attempted to kidnap her daughter while she walked home from school in west Houston

HOUSTON – A west Houston mother jumped into crime-fighting mode after she says a man tried to kidnap her 13-year-old daughter while she walked home from school.

“She’s crying. She says, ‘This guy just tried to pick me up. He asked me if I wanted a ride and he told me to get into his car,’” said Fatima Bangura as she described what happened to her daughter.

The attempted kidnapping happen on April 15 on Morton Road near Greenhouse.

Kadija Kwemah, a seventh-grader, said she was leaving Mayde Creek Junior High School when a man in a white Dodge Ram tried to coerce her into his truck.

“He kind of blocked me, blocked my path, and kept asking me more questions,” said Kwemah. “I told him my age to see if he would leave me alone, but he just kept following me.”

Kwemah did not get into the car, but instead, called her mother who rushed to pick her up.

“I was scared and I hyperventilated,” said 13-year-old Kwemah.

The mother and daughter called the police and then proceeded to follow the driver so he could not getaway.