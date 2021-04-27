Cloudy icon
At least 1 dead after crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge, officials say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Fred Hartman Bridge
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – At least one person is dead after a major crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge Tuesday, officials said.

One northbound lane of the Fred Hartman Bridge is open as of this writing to allow traffic to cross.

Harris County Precinct 8 Constable deputies are investigating.

All northbound lanes of State Highway 146 are shut down at State Highway 225.

UPDATE 4:42 PM: 1 northbound lane of the Fred Hartman Bridge is being opened at this time to allow traffic to cross....

Posted by Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

